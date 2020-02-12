MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The historic and likely final football matchup between Saint John’s University and the University of St. Thomas has been confirmed.

On Wednesday, Saint John’s announced they will host the rivalry football game against St. Thomas at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

It’ll be the final meeting between Johnnie-Tommie as Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes, and likely the last game between the two schools after a 119-year rivalry on the football field.

“Saint John’s is thrilled to be able to partner with U.S. Bank Stadium, the finest venue in the NFL, to help us accommodate this historic rivalry game,” Saint John’s athletic director Bob Alpers said. “Since the announcement that St. Thomas has been invited to join the Summit League, ticket demand for November’s game has already been off the charts.”

As if the game isn’t historic enough, the game will be the first collegiate football game held at the Minneapolis stadium.

“U.S. Bank Stadium will be an incredible venue to host this historic game,” Saint John’s head football coach Gary Fasching said. “We want everyone to be able to see this final game in one of college football’s great rivalries.”

Saint John’s defeated St. Thomas 38-20 last fall at Allianz Field in St. Paul. The 2020 meeting will be the 90th in the series. The Johnnies lead with a 53-35-1 record.

After involuntarily leaving the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last spring, St. Thomas is set to join the Summit League with the NCAA’s approval.

Tickets for the game on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13.