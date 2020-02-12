Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota is ranked fourth in the nation with the highest amount of property damage due to frozen pipes in 2019.
According to State Farm Insurance, Minnesota experienced a total of $12.3 million in frozen pipe damages last year, with an average of $13,000 per insurance claim.
Ranked above Minnesota were Illinois with $45.6 million, New York with $23.9 million and Michigan with $23.3 million in damages.
Many homeowners could be threatened with property dangers from the arctic-like temperatures hitting Minnesota this week. If you do lose your water supply, the first thing you should do is call your city.
State Farm recommends these tips for preventing frozen pipes:
- Let warm water drip overnight.
- Insulate exposed water pipes.
- Seal cracks and gaps that could bring in cold air with insulation.
- Keep your thermostat set above 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
