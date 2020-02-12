Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When was your last romantic date? For many parents, it’s been more than three years, according to a recent survey.
The survey, from Groupon, asked 2,000 parents about romance after having children. Seven out of 10 parents said that romance in their relationship significantly decreased after having kids.
The survey also found most parents haven’t been on a romantic date for more than three years.
It’s not all bad, however. The study found that most parents, about 77 percent, are happier and more fulfilled because of their children.
