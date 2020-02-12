



Now it’s on to the next contests, including the Democratic primary in Minnesota next month.

What can we expect? Here’s a sample of the kinds of ads you’ll see, like this one from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, which hits all the issues Minnesota Democrats care most about:

Huge tax breaks for the rich, while the middle class continues to struggle. That’s what happens when billionaires are able to control the system. Our campaign is funded by the working people of this country. Those are the people I will represent. No more tax breaks for billionaires. We are going to create health care for all people and create up to 20 million good paying jobs. To save this planet. I’m Bernie Sanders and I approve this message because we need an economy that works for all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors.

Sanders’ ad reflects Minnesota Democrats’ top-three concerns in 2020, according to polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Cook Political Report:

Climate Change: 32%

Health Care: 31%

Economy: 9%

Sanders won Minnesota four years ago, and he may be the liberal frontrunner today.

But Democratic moderates like Klobuchar aren’t signing up for his Medicare for All health plan. Klobuchar finished third in New Hampshire behind Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, where 58% of New Hampshire voters said “no” to a single government health plan.

So, in Minnesota in 2020, polling shows Republicans [59%] and Democrats [57%] are more motivated this election year than they were four years ago.

The top three motivators for all voters:

Defeating President Trump: 18%

Civic Duty: 11%

Re-electing President Trump: 9%

