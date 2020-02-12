MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 38-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter of her 5-week-old infant.

On Dec. 28, 2019, St. Louis Park Police officers received a report of a baby in distress in a St. Louis Park residence.

When they arrived, officers located the infant who wasn’t breathing and was cold to the touch.

Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures as soon as they arrived. They brought the baby to the hospital where the infant later died.

Investigators spoke with the infant’s mother, Mikaela Devitt. She told officers that she woke up in bed and noticed the baby face down on the mattress, not breathing. She told her housemate to call 911.

Officers searched the room and located two medication bottles on the nightstand and what appeared to be alcohol. They also noted an odor of burnt marijuana.

One of the prescriptions was for 10 Lorazepam pills, which is primarily prescribed for anxiety, to be taken every six hours as needed.

The pill bottle was found empty, and Devitt later admitted she took all 10 pills. She told investigators she didn’t know why she took them. She also admitted to drinking alcohol.

The defendant told medical examiner investigators during a scene re-enactment that she believed she fell asleep while feeding the infant, and woke up to the baby positioned face down on the mattress.

On Feb. 3, 2020, the defendant met with officers, with an attorney present. During the meeting, she denied taking Lorazepam on Dec. 27.

Later, a medical examiner determined the cause of death of the infant was positional asphyxia.

If convicted, Devitt could serve up to 10 years in prison.