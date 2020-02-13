Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash Wednesday evening in a western Wisconsin town left one man dead and two others in the hospital.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on STH 35 in Dresser when a Ford Escape collided with a Ford Explorer just north of 1st Street.
Emergency crews had to extricate the driver of the Escape from his truck. He later died at the hospital. His name has not been released.
The driver and child passenger in the Explorer were hospitalized with minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office did not specify if icy conditions played a role in the crash, as it happened as an arctic front descended on the Upper Midwest, bringing snow, strong winds and frigid temperatures.
