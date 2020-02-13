



December’s helicopter crash that claimed three Minnesota National Guard members was shocking. But it was utterly devastating to the families of Charles Nord, James Rogers and Kort Plantenberg.

“The mission of the Front Line Foundation is to be able to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” explains Cyrea Lynch.

Foundation board member, Cyrea Lynch, says Front Line has done that a dozen times over the past two years. Financially helping the families of Guard members, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS/paramedics.

“I did aeromedical for 32 years,” said Bruce Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt is now an EMS operations manager with Allina. He’s also among Minnesota’s 60,000 trained full-time and volunteer first responders.

“I like the assurance of knowing that if I were to die in the line of duty, my family, my wife and children have a form to bridge that gap,” adds Hildebrandt.

The financial awards are designed to bring grieving families immediate help. That’s crucial, because it often takes six months to more than a year before survivors can collect on life insurance.

“We give a benefit payment within a short amount of time to be able to help them with funeral expenses, day to day needs, or things we don’t even think about,” says Lynch.

In January, the Foundation helped the family of Daryl Drusch. He was the Howard Lake Fire Chief who died of a heart attack a short time after responding to an emergency call. The foundation also awarded financial gifts to the families of Steve and Curt Boesl.

The two brothers were volunteer firefighters who perished in a grain bin accident while working on the family farm.

“This is a way of remembering and supporting all of us who do this on a day to day basis,” said Hildebrandt.

Honoring our everyday heroes, by helping the loved ones they leave behind.

To learn more about the Front Line Foundation click here.