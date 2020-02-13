Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say icy roads were a factor Wednesday in a fatal crash in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 15, just south of St. Cloud.
A pickup truck traveling north on the highway hit a patch of ice near the County Road 8 intersection and collided with a Buick sedan.
Killed was the Buick’s driver, identified as a 67-year-old man from Kimball.
The pickup’s driver, a 57-year-old man from Rice, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized in St. Cloud.
The State Patrol says alcohol may have played a role in the collision.
