MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says its EagleCam is getting record views this month as three eggs have been laid in the nest.
This is the first time in two years that the EagleCam birds have laid eggs before the camera, the DNR says. This pair’s first egg was laid on Feb. 6. The most recent one was laid Thursday.
According to wildlife officials, eagles lay one to three eggs a season. The incubation period lasts about 35 days.
The EagleCam is funded by the DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program, which ensures the survival of animals that are not hunted and are vulnerable to decline.
As it is tax season, the DNR is reminding residents that they can make a donation to the Nongame Wildlife Fund while filling out the Minnesota income tax form. Just look for the loon near line 22.
The EagleCam is currently in its eighth year of operation. It provides a live feed of a nest in the Twin Cities area, the exact location of which is kept secret.
You must log in to post a comment.