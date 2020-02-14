MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people died and two others were hurt Thursday morning when a pickup truck lost control on an icy Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on the interstate’s westbound lanes, near Pleasant Valley Township in Mower County.
A Dodge Ram pickup lost control, entered the median and crashed into the interstate’s eastbound lanes.
Killed in the crash were the pickup’s driver, 45-year-old Antonio Padillaibarra and a passenger, 18-year-old Eduardo Padilla. Both were from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and both were not wearing seat belts, the state patrol says.
It’s unknown if alcohol was involved.
Two other passengers, both men from Oklahoma who were wearing seat belts, were injured. They were brought to an area hospital for treatment.
