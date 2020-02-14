MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is now able to walk with assistance and eat solid foods, according to his family.
The 32-year-old officer was shot in the head on Jan. 6 when responding to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.
In a journal entry by Matson’s sister-in-law Nicole Matson, she says that Arik Matson has been working hard with his physical therapists, and he walked almost 50 feet with assistance Thursday, which was his longest walk to date.
She says that Matson has made progress and is now able to move his left arm and leg more.
“His voice is getting stronger and he’s able to speak more clearly at times. They’ve upgraded his diet so he was able to enjoy some of his favorites like pizza and roast beef for meals,” Nicole Matson said. “There’s something about a good piece of pizza that can do wonders to lift the spirits.”
Tyler Janovsky was accused of shooting officer Arik Matson and faces multiple criminal charges, including first-degree attempted murder.
A judge set bail on Feb. 4 for $3 million.
