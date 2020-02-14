



— Two Minneapolis men have been indicted with first-degree murder charges in connection to the New Year’s Eve killing and kidnapping of 28-year-old realtor Monique Baugh.

On Friday, the Hennepin County Grand Jury indicted 41-year-old Cedric Berry and 40-year-old Berry Davis with first-degree premediated murder and kidnapping in the murder of Baugh on Dec. 31, 2019.

Both men were also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Baugh’s boyfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, on the afternoon of the incident, a man with a black mask entered a home on the 4800 block of Humboldt Avenue North and shot Baugh’s boyfriend four times while he was sitting on the steps to the second floor. The victim’s two young daughters were also present. The victim was rushed to the hospital and survived.



Baugh’s mother later noted that the keys dropped by the shooter belonged to Baugh, who would normally be home at that time of day, the complaint said.

Then, at 6:38 p.m. that day, three shots were fired in an alley on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. Upon officers’ arrival, Baugh was found dead from three bullet wounds with her hands bound by tape.

The complaint says that investigation found Baugh was called on her private cellphone that afternoon by Elsa Segura, who has been charged in the incident. Segura allegedly lured Baugh to a Maple Grove house under the guise of being an interested homebuyer. Baugh was then abducted by Davis and Berry in a U-Hail shortly after 3 p.m.

A fourth person, Shantee Cheriece Davis, has also been charged with one count of aiding an offender and being an accomplice to a crime after the fact in the incident.

Berry’s bail is set at $2 million. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Davis.