MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta Air Lines’ catering workers say they plan to protest Friday and draw attention to all those they say the airline has left in poverty.
Delta plans to pay out more than $1 billion in profit sharing to employees worldwide for the sixth year in a row. The record $1.6 billion payout pool, translates to a 16.7 percent payout for eligible employee, equal to two months of extra pay.
At a profit sharing celebration, Delta unveiled a plane dedicated to the “world’s best employees” with more than 90,000 employee names written on the aircraft, which form the words “thank you.”
Yet some workers are ineligible for the profit sharing and plan to participate in a die-in protest, simulating being dead, at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Friday.
According to UNITE HERE, labor union members who predominantly work in the hospitality industry, they say subcontracted airline catering workers who provide the food and beverages served on Delta flights at MSP airport and around the country remain stuck in poverty.
A survey conducted by UNITE HERE reported 47 percent of airline workers employed by LSG Sky Chefs at MSP, are uninsured. And parents with children under the age of 26, 7 percent reported uninsured kids.
Delta also announced a $1 billion investment to advance sustainability in air travel and become the first carbon neutral airline globally.
