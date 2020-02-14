CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic officials say 360 prospective students were accidentally sent acceptance letters via email Thursday to the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in Rochester.

Officials say the emails were sent to applicants before they realized there was a technical error. They also say each applicant received a personal phone call for an explanation.

Mayo Clinic Public Affairs said in a statement that they “deeply regret having caused disappointment and stress to these applicants,” and that they are investigating the mistake.

