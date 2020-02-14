MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans woke up Friday to a second morning of subzero temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills.
Every county in the state is under a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. In parts of western and southern Minnesota, where a wind advisory is in effect, it felt as cold as 40 below in the pre-dawn hours.
In such frigid conditions, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just minutes. Some schools delayed or cancelled Friday classes, although the cancellations were not as widespread as on Thursday.
The good news is: A warmup is coming. Unlike Thursday, the winds are pushing warm air up from the south, and temperatures look to rise above zero around lunchtime and climb into the upper teens by nightfall.
Temperatures will continue to tick up overnight. Saturday’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s, meaning that between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon, some Minnesota communities could experience a 60-degree change in what it feels like outside.
Sunday also looks to be mild, and Monday could bring a chance of snow/rain. Still, another two-day cold snap looks to settle over Minnesota mid-week, bringing another round of subzero mornings.
