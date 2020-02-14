



— The Minnesota Wild are moving on from head coach Bruce Boudreau.

On Friday, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the club has relieved Boudreau of his coaching duties. Dean Evason, who was the assistant coach, is now the interim head coach.

NEWS: #mnwild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the club has relieved Head Coach Bruce Boudreau of his coaching duties. pic.twitter.com/PXUaaeH9ig — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 14, 2020

“I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization and wish him and his family the best in the future,” Guerin said.

Boudreau went 158-110-35 (.579) in three-plus seasons with the Wild.

The team lost to the Rangers Thursday night after going into the third period with a two-goal lead.

Earlier in the week, the team traded arguably its best player, Jason Zucker, to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh sent forward Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman prospect Calen Addison and a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick to the Wild in exchange for Zucker.

Guerin said he’s still expecting the Wild to make a strong push for the postseason.

“I can promise you this: If there is quit, there will be more trades,” Guerin said to the Associated Press. “So I wholeheartedly expect this team to compete for a playoff spot. We’re right there, and if there’s any signs of anybody taking their foot off the gas, that will be an indication.”

#mnwild GM Bill Guerin: not an easy decision to fire Boudreau, but the right time. Dean Evason’s name will be in the search for the new permanent HC—this will be in full swing after the season. pic.twitter.com/79XWazaasl — Norman Seawright III, irrational optimist (@SeawrightSays) February 14, 2020

This is a developing story, so check back for more.