Comments
NETZRO is working with local brewers to reharvest spent grain into nutritious, versatile ingredients that are good for the planet, farms, consumers, and animals. To inform people about the growing Upcycled Food Movement, NETZRO is hosting a happy hour at 612Brew where guests can meet the brewers that are already actively involved in upcycling spent grain. Guests will be encouraged to share ideas and learn about best practices designed to feed more people, improve health and reduce waste in our community.
