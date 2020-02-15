Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old man from Freeport has died in a house fire.
According to deputies, crews responded to the fire at about 9 a.m. Friday. Someone called it in, reporting smoke coming from the house.
Crews said that the home became fully engulfed in flames.
Once the fire was out, crews found 82-year-old Harvey Mayers dead inside the residence.
The Minnesota fire marshal is investigating the fire. No one else was injured in the blaze.
