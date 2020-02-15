Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was Gillette Adaptive Ski Day at Buck Hill Saturday.
All the kids that attended were patients with Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. They got to hit the slopes thanks to adaptive ski equipment.
Some kids skied upright while others used a bi-ski or sit-n-ski.
The kids have complex medical conditions, but that didn’t stop them from having some fun in the snow.
“Elliot was born with Spina bifida, he’s definitely a character,” one mother said. “He has limited mobility from his waist down so this is where the chair skis are very beneficial for him.”
The event was supported in part by Padraig’s Place Adaptive Winter Sports and the Mankato Area Adaptive Ski Program.
You must log in to post a comment.