MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan kicked off mental health awareness and education day at the Mall of America Saturday.
Flanagan met with parents and teens to discuss mental health and commence Mind Your Health, a mental health day in the MOA rotunda that highlights the efforts to prioritize children’s mental health in schools across the state.
Doctors were also on site so people could ask questions, and there were free classes throughout the day to teach people how to focus on wellness.
“We have to start thinking that our head is connected to the rest of our body,” executive director of NAMI Minnesota Sue Abderholden said. “If you’re feeling depressed, if you’re worrying excessively, don’t be ashamed to reach out and get help, because people do get better and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
Flanagan emphasized the importance of keeping children’s mental health accessible and affordable and putting children and families at the center of state government.
She also met with teens, parents, advocates, and others about mental health needs, accessing treatment and services, and priorities for the mental health system in a closed press meeting.
If you’re worried about your mental health or the mental health of someone else you can text: MN to 741-741
