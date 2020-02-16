Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three dogs were rescued from a burning home in Forest Lake Saturday night, according to the Forest Lake Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a structure fire.
According to the fire department, no occupants were home at the time of the blaze but there were three dogs inside. All three animals were rescued.
Officials say the dogs were in fair condition and were transported to a veterinarian for further examination. The fire department has not received an update on their condition.
The house and garage suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage.
No additional details are available at this time.
