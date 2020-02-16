MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says the Blue Line light-rail trains were delayed Sunday afternoon following a crash involving a car.
The delays were announced not long after 1:30 p.m. About a half an hour later Metro Transit said that the Blue Line trains are now moving regularly through American Boulevard station.
METRO Blue Line customers: Trains may be delayed in the area of American Blvd. Station due to a train vs. car accident near the station. Thanks for your patience as we work to get trains moving safely again. -JN
— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) February 16, 2020
There was no immediate word on how serious the crash was.
2:04 p.m. service update: METRO Blue Line trains are now moving regularly through American Blvd. Station following an earlier car vs. light rail vehicle crash near the station. Thanks for your patience as we work to get back on schedule. -JN
— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) February 16, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.