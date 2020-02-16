CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says the Blue Line light-rail trains were delayed Sunday afternoon following a crash involving a car.

The delays were announced not long after 1:30 p.m. About a half an hour later Metro Transit said that the Blue Line trains are now moving regularly through American Boulevard station.

There was no immediate word on how serious the crash was.

