CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alice Mann, Anne Neu, Democrats, Health Care For All

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota democrats held a “Health Care for All” rally at the state capitol Sunday afternoon.

State Rep. Alice Mann led the rally in the capitol’s rotunda in the fight for affordable health care.

Rally goers say they want legislators to know they want health care to be a human right.

“Last session, Democrats had a chance to make health care more affordable, but instead voted to raise billions in health care taxes that make care more expensive for everyone,” House GOP Deputy Leader Anne Neu, R-North Branch said in a statement.

Comments