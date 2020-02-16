MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota democrats held a “Health Care for All” rally at the state capitol Sunday afternoon.
State Rep. Alice Mann led the rally in the capitol’s rotunda in the fight for affordable health care.
We need to be loud and clear: No one should have to put off necessary treatment. No one should die because they can’t see a doctor. No one should die because they can’t afford their medication.
OUR HEALTH IS NOT FOR PROFIT.
Join us this Sunday at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/YqwUqz5SQV
— Rep. Alice Mann (@AliceMann4House) February 10, 2020
Rally goers say they want legislators to know they want health care to be a human right.
“Last session, Democrats had a chance to make health care more affordable, but instead voted to raise billions in health care taxes that make care more expensive for everyone,” House GOP Deputy Leader Anne Neu, R-North Branch said in a statement.
