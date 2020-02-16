Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire destroyed a bowling alley in Nicollet County Sunday morning.
According to the St. Peter Fire Department, crews responded to the fire just after 7:30 a.m at KingPins Bowley Alley.
Kasota Fire Department and North Mankato Fire Department also provided aid in this fire.
St. Peter Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation and the building is a total loss.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the fire department remained on the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
