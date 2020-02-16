Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities high school robotics team is left without some of its equipment after its trailer was stolen.
The trailer belongs to the St. Paul Highland Park team.
Their robot was luckily not in the trailer at the time it was stolen, but important equipment was.
The trailer has been recovered, but the team was left to compete Sunday without some valuable tools.
An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $2,500 to help buy replacement parts for the team. If you wish to help donate, click here: https://www.givemn.org/event/Xvdbfg
