Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the Twin Cities say two people were hurt Monday morning following a small fire in a south metro high-rise.
The Bloomington Fire Department says crews knocked down the fire in the sub-level of the Southgate building on the 5000 block of American Boulevard.
Two people were injured, and emergency crews brought one of them to a local hospital.
The fire left the Southgate building without power during the morning hours. The El Loro restaurant, which is housed inside the high-rise, will remain closed the rest of the day.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.