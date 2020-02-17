Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are renewing their calls for the public’s help in finding a missing Minnesota girl on what would be her 32nd birthday. Corrine Erstad was last seen in 1992 when she was just 5 years old.
According to a Facebook post, “Corrine was last seen when she went outside to play at a park near where she lived in Inver Grove Heights, MN,” on June 1, 1992 at around 7:30 at night.
Missing Children Minnesota has released two age-progressed photos, created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that show what Erstad would have likely looked like over the years.
The oldest of these age progressions is to age 20. Her current age is 32 years old.
A suspect was arrested and tried for her abduction and murder, but eventually acquitted.
If you know anything about the disappearance of Erstad, you are asked to call the Inver Grove Police Department at (651) 450-2525.
