MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re a fan of Minnesota sports, you may not recognize Tony DeLorenzo’s face, but chances are you’ve heard his voice.
DeLorenzo, who teaches English at Minnetonka High School during the day, says he’s always loved sports – but was never really good at them. Then, in the late-90s, he said he got the chance to announce for a high school
basketball and took it.
“I just fell in love with it from there,” he said.
Since then, he’s gone to announce for high school baseball and football, before expanding to Division I athletics for Minnesota soccer and basketball.
DeLorenzo recently announced Gopher gymnastics for the first time and wants to eventually try his hand at high school hockey.
If he doesn’t have enough on his plate, DeLorenzo also announces for the Minnesota United.
For more, watch WCCO’s John Lauritsen and Aaron Goodyear’s report on the man who’s calling the shots across the Twin Cities.
You must log in to post a comment.