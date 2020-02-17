MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota House Climate Action Caucus proposed Monday to invest $191.5 million into fighting the state’s climate crisis.
Among many initiatives in the proposal, a significant amount of spending is to advance energy efficiency in public schools, nursing homes, commercial buildings and for homeowners, as well as support for solar, electric vehicles and more, according to a release.
Clean Energy Economy MN (CEEM), a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening Minnesota’s clean energy ecosystem, applauds the announcement by the House.
“As the threats posed by climate risk continues to increase, we encourage policymakers on both sides of the aisle to support investments that will accelerate the development of clean energy jobs and innovations that benefit Minnesota businesses, communities, and our overall economy,” executive director of CEEM Gregg Mast said in a statement.
The House scheduled a hearing Thursday to address the details of this proposal.
