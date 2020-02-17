MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of Twin Cities health care workers hope to reach a deal with their employers to avoid a strike.
HealthPartners and SEIU union leaders were back at the negotiating table Monday, with the clock ticking for the two sides to reach a deal.
About 1,800 workers say they’re ready to walk off the job for a week on Wednesday morning.
Employees say their biggest issues are health care, wages, and overtime.
“I hope we can come with some kind of resolution where we are at least coming together with our wages and our benefits,” SEIU member Kate Lynch said. “We are not asking for anything else other than what we already have.”
HealthPartners released a statement Monday:
“We remain committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to all. Meanwhile, in the event of a strike, we have plans in place to ensure that our patients receive the care they need. “
