MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild and U.S. Bank announced Monday that Marshall and Duluth are the winners of their outdoor rink contest and will receive donated ice rinks.
The Wild held an online contest seeking local submissions for communities in need of a rink. Eight communities were selected for fan voting, which took place Jan. 30 to Feb. 15.
The two most-voted for communities received a donated rice rink — Marshall finished first with more than 34,000 votes, and Duluth finished second with over 32,000 votes.
“We are positively overwhelmed by the incredible response from every community that participated,” Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Operations said in a statement.
The Marshall outdoor rink will be located at the Red Baron Arena and Expo, and the Duluth outdoor rink will be located at the Duluth Heights Community Center, according to a release.
Both communities will also receive two nets and pucks for the rinks. EZ Ice plans to begin construction on the rinks later this winter.
You must log in to post a comment.