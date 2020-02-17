MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are injured after a police pursuit in Blaine Monday morning.
According to the Blaine Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the Walmart store off Ulysess Street northeast on a report of a suspicious male wandering the parking lot looking into vehicles.
Prior to arrival, officers learned that the vehicle the suspect was seen driving was stolen.
According to the police department, the pursuit began when officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle from leaving the scene. However, the suspect fled towards Highway 65.
A Blaine officer ended the pursuit by conducting a PIT maneuver. The vehicle rolled over into the ditch.
Officials say all three occupants were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
