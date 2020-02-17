Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Law enforcement says a man died from multiple stab wounds early on Monday morning in West St. Paul. Another man was arrested at the scene in connection to the death.
The West St. Paul Police Department found the victim after responding to a disturbance at a residence on the 1500 block of Christensen Avenue just before 4 a.m.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. His name has not yet been released.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working with police officers from the West St. Paul Police Department to process the crime scene. Investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
This is a developing story, check back with WCCO for more information soon.
