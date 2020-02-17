Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota Sunday evening.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred at 6:46 p.m. on Highway 76 in Money Creek Township, which is in Houston County.
There, a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on the highway and a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound when the two vehicles collided. It’s unclear how the crash occurred.
The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old Spring Grove man, died in the crash.
The driver of the Ford, a 69-year-old Winona man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.