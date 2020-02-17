Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and closed part of an interstate in the south metro.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 494 near France Avenue in Bloomington.
An incident report says that a Dodge caravan was in the exit-only lane to France Avenue when it drifted to its left and sideswiped a Subaru Forester. The Forester then made contact with a semi tractor trailer in front of it.
Road conditions were dry at the time.
