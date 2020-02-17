MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old woman is in critical condition after a slippery roadway crash Monday in eastern Minnesota.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 4:26 p.m. of two vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Lake George Boulevard Northwest and 197th Avenue Northwest in Oak Grove.
According to a release, a woman in a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Lake George Boulevard and lost control on the slippery, snow covered roadway, slid sideways and was struck by a man driving northbound in a GMC pickup pulling an enclosed trailer.
The driver of the Camry was found in critical condition and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The other driver involved, a 50-year-old man, was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Investigators believe alcohol was not a factor in this crash.
The roadway will be closed between 197th Avenue and 199th Avenue for an extended amount of time.
The incidence remains under investigation by the the Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
