MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were hurt Tuesday morning after a car smashed into a building in south Minneapolis.

(credit: Furniture City)

The incident happened at the intersection of East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South in the city’s Phillips neighborhood. The car slammed into a corner building that houses a Hennepin County Human Services office, bursting through the glass windows.

Two people inside the building were brought to a local hospital with minor injuries, police say. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the car was taken home by a relative.

The extent of the damage to the building remains unknown. The incident is under investigation.

