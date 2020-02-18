MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men have been charged with allegedly robbing a driver in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant in Blaine.
A criminal complaint filed in Anoka County says that Charles Michael Deng, 19, and Raequan Armani Harris-Smith, 20, entered another person’s vehicle while it was parked outside the restaurant on February 12.
Deng allegedly entered through the passenger door, while Harris-Smith entered through the driver’s side rear door. Then Deng pointed a gun at the driver’s face from the passenger seat, while Harris-Smith choked the driver from behind, and reached into his pocket to take his wallet, according to the complaint.
The victim reported that the suspects stole between $500 and $600, along with his cell phone. He was able to give police officers the license plate number of the car they were driving.
When police located the car and stopped it, they say that Deng was behind the wheel, with Harris-Smith in the passenger seat.
Both men were arrested. Law enforcement located a Ruger LCP .380 handgun in the car, “underneath the seat, with one bullet in the chamber and five bullets in the magazine, along with $890,” according to the complaint.
Both suspects have now been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and are facing up to 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.
