LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amy Klobuchar is trying to make amends for not being able to name Mexico’s president recently — but she’s still making a small mistake.
The Minnesota senator was unable to name Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador when asked by a Telemundo reporter during a candidate forum in Nevada last Friday.
She was asked about that flub during a CNN town hall Tuesday night and said, “I would like to give my greeting to Andre Manuel Lopez Obrador” mispronouncing the president’s first name slightly.
Klobuchar offered the excuse that she’d had a long day in the Senate and landed in Nevada late before the forum.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has criticized Klobuchar for not remembering Lopez Obrador’s name. Klobuchar responded Tuesday, “This isn’t like a game of ‘Jeopardy.'”
