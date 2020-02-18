MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Andre Owens, 21, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for his involvement in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Quayshun Felton in July of 2019.
Owens pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and admitted to being one of the shooters on Feb. 10, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Owens addressed the court during his sentencing hearing Tuesday.
“I don’t think what I’ve done is OK … I take full responsibility for my actions,” Owens said.
On July 19, 2019, Minneapolis Police responded to a possible shooting in the area of North Colfax and 30th avenues and found Felton unresponsive on the street. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His cause of death was gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators identified two suspects on bicycles as the shooters after reviewing the dash camera footage.
Shannon Blackman, the 23-year-old co-defendant, does not have a trial date set yet, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 30.
