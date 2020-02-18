Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old girl died Monday after her car collided with a semi truck on snowy roads in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and County Road 14, just northwest of Albert Lea in Freeborn County.
The semi was traveling north on the highway when it slammed into a Ford Fiesta going east at the intersection.
Killed in the crash was 16-year-old Grace Elizabeth Zimmerman of Alden. The driver of the semi, a 57-year-old man from Waseca, was unharmed.
The State Patrol says roads were wet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
