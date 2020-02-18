MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Inver Grove Heights man faces a burglary charge after he allegedly attempted to steal from a newly constructed apartment complex in Burnsville.
According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Adam Mills faces one felony count of third-degree burglary in connection to the Feb. 12 incident.
The complaint states officers were dispatched on Feb. 12 to a burglary in progress at the newly constructed apartment complex in Burnsville. The reporting party said the suspect was inside the parking garage wearing a mask.
Upon arrival, officers could see the suspect through a window of the parking garage. He was seen carrying a red tool bag in one hand and a power drill in the other. He was then seen walking into the northern stairwell and out of sight.
After backup arrived, officers searched the building and located a red tool bag and a drill inside one of the units. The suspect, later identified as Mills, was eventually located hiding inside a kitchen cabinet in another unit.
Authorities say the red tool bag belonged to an electrician working on the building, and was stolen from inside a tool chest inside the parking garage.
Surveillance video captured Mills driving his pickup truck into the courtyard of the complex. He was captured on footage entering the building, exiting the building and placing something in the bed of his truck and reentering the apartment complex. He was also seen going up to two separate security cameras and turning them away.
If convicted, Mills could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
You must log in to post a comment.