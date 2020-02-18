MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At Farmington High School, they have a force in the middle. Her name is Sophie Hart, and she’s created quite a future.

She will soon face quite a big choice: where she wants to go to college.

“Trying to figure out what I want and what best fits that,” she said. “A lot of it’s gut feeling. I mean you can kind of tell if you vibe with somebody or not. Clearly basketball’s going to end at some point, so you have to have a degree to fall back on.”

She has support from her family, her coach, and her teammate Molly Mogenson, who is committed to Creighton.

“We don’t talk too much about it because she’s really humble about it,” Mogenson said. “Once in awhile I’ll ask her how it’s going just to make sure she’s OK.”

Hart says she’s consistently making sure she’s not checking text messages before the game, to make sure her head stays in the game. For a high school junior getting that much attention, the team helps.

“I couldn’t ask for better teammates. Like I sincerely mean that,” Hart said. “If I look upset, I’ve got five people asking me if I’m OK.”

The college recruitment process can be stressful at times, but Hart is able to block out the white noise because of her support system. It doesn’t hurt that Farmington is focused on making history. No Farmington girls’ team has made the state tournaments, and they’re looking to break that streak.

“We’ve gained confidence as a team over the past year,” Hart said.

They were defeated in the sectional championship last season, so there is unfinished business hanging in the air.

“I think it’s our year this year,” Mogenson said.

So for Hart, until her high school career is over, college can wait for a little while.