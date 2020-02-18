Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – HealthPartners and members of the SEIU Healthcare Minnesota union reached a tentative contract agreement early Tuesday morning, avoiding a strike that had been slated to begin Wednesday.
Union spokespersons say the tentative agreement was reached around 3 a.m. Tuesday following 17 hours of negotiations.
According to the union, the new contract secures a 7.5% wage increase for workers over the next three years, protects their “classic” health plan benefits, and shields overtime pay provisions from cuts and changes.
The tentative agreement was reached about a day before a seven-day strike was set to begin. The 1,800 union members will vote on the agreement next week.
