MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Joseph Abraham McRunnel, 39, has been identified as the victim of the suspicious death in Minneapolis Saturday.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says McRunnel’s cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.
According to Minneapolis police, McRunnel was found in an apartment with a wound of unknown origin and later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.
A woman involved in the incident was brought to a detox center, but later transferred to Hennepin County Jail for probable cause murder.
Police say the investigation is on-going.
