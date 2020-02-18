CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Joseph Abraham McRunnel, Minneapolis Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Joseph Abraham McRunnel, 39, has been identified as the victim of the suspicious death in Minneapolis Saturday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says McRunnel’s cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

According to Minneapolis police, McRunnel was found in an apartment with a wound of unknown origin and later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

A woman involved in the incident was brought to a detox center, but later transferred to Hennepin County Jail for probable cause murder.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

Comments