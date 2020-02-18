MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a blast of snow Monday night across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro, there have been hundreds of crashes and spinouts on slippery, snow-caked roads during the overnight hours and the morning commute.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that from 9:30 p.m. Monday to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were 208 crashes, 155 spinouts and 11 jackknifed semis statewide. In those crashes, 18 people were hurt, none of them seriously.
One fatal crash was recorded earlier Monday in southern Minnesota. A 16-year-old girl was killed when a semi collided with her car on snow-wet roads near Albert Lea.
The snow system that hit southern Minnesota Monday was tricky to predict. At first, it seemed that the system would stay south of the Twin Cities, dropping snow mainly on southeastern Minnesota.
But the system surged north, dropping heavy snow on southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro. A total of 2 inches of fresh snow was recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In southern Minnesota, some communities, such as New Ulm, saw 9 inches of stack up.
Snow totals from yesterday. @wcco pic.twitter.com/7mumCwDDPe
— Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) February 18, 2020
