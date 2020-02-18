Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Quick survey: Do you have any cash in your pocket right now? Regardless, it seems that people are not quire ready to go cashless.
A new survey by Deutsche Bank shows a third of Americans say cash is their favorite way to pay.
More than half said they want to make sure they have cash on them, with the average amount in pocket being $47.
The study was conducted from 3,600 customers around the world.
The survey suggested that one reason for people wanting to opt for cash was increasing “economic uncertainty arising from trade tensions between the U.S. and China, conflict in the Middle East, and the potential effects of Brexit.”
