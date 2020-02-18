



— The 2020 boating season for the Steamboat Minnehaha has been canceled on what would have been its 25th anniversary season.

The Museum of Lake Minnetonka Board of Directors made the announcement, saying the decision was due to lake access issues facing the boat.

“The launch requirements for the Minnehaha given its length, weight, and the fact that it’s wood, which requires up to 24 hours to stabilize once launched, make it arguably the most challenging boat on Lake Minnetonka to launch,” Jeff Schott, museum president, said. “There is only 1 boat ramp on the lake that meets our launch requirements and we’ve been fortunate to have use of that ramp for the past 24 years. The property is being sold and so the launch site will not be available in 2020 and beyond. Given the prohibitive logistics of modifying another ramp and transporting the boat to it, there are unfortunately no viable options to get the boat in the water this year.”

The organization is making it clear that this is not the end of the Minnehaha on Lake Minnetonka.

“The Board’s top priority is to find a permanent home and launch site for the boat so it can remain an ongoing part of Lake Minnetonka’s history for generations to come,” Tom McCarthy, board member, said.

The organization says the boat will undergo needed maintenance during the summer.