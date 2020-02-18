Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is asking people to rethink foreign policy.
Omar held a community conversation at the University of Minnesota campus Tuesday to talk about her “Pathway to Peace.”
Her plan involves seven pieces of legislation, including the call for approval of sanctions, the end of arms sales to human rights violators, and policies aimed at protecting and promoting rights of children.
“It is a global crisis that we have to come together in order to find a global solution,” Omar said.
The plan would also make military action a last resort.
