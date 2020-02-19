Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Craving Chinese food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cravings.
1. Saigon Uptown Restaurant
First on the list is Saigon Uptown Restaurant. Located at 3035 Lyndale Ave. S in Lyndale, the Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp.
2. Shuang Cheng Restaurant
Next up is Marcy-Holmes’ Shuang Cheng Restaurant, situated at 1320 Fourth St. SE. With four stars out of 317 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Keefer Court Bakery & Café
Cedar-Riverside’s Keefer Court Bakery & Café, located at 326 Cedar Ave. S, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 178 reviews.
